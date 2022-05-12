BOSTON, Pa. - Lehigh softball edged past Army West Point in their Patriot League opener, 3-2.
The Mountain Hawks grabbed an early, 1-0 lead through two innings, they would grab it back for good in the fourth inning after a brief, 2-1 Army lead.
Three Mountain Hawks batters provided the offense in the win, Brooke Cannon, Karson O'Rourke and Rory Dudley. On the mound, Katelyn Young earned the win, pitching all seven innings, striking out six and allowing five hits.
Lehigh will take on host, Boston University on Friday.