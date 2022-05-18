BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is headed for Washington state, taking to the field in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. The Mountain Hawks punching their ticket with a Patriot League clinching win over Boston University.
The Mountain Hawks will square off against the 13th ranked team in the country, and host school, Washington University in the opening round of the double elimination regional.
Lehigh finished the regular season with 23 wins. A resilient group, coming from behind often to pull off several of those wins.
the chance to compete at this level and play in the NCAA tournament, the Mountain Hawks are eager to hit the field on Friday in their opener.