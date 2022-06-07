OMAHA, Ne. - Lehigh Valley secures their first win ever in Omaha, 5-1 in seven innings due to the game being shortened by inclement weather in the area.
The IronPigs scored five runs between the fourth and sixth innings to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The Stormchasers lone run coming in the first inning, their bats silenced the rest of the way.
Ali Castillo breaking this one open with a two-run single in the sixth inning, he would later come around to score on a throwing error.
Lehigh Valley begins the western swing with a win and improves to 31-24 on the season.