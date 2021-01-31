BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A day after picking up their first win of the season, Lehigh heads right back to the mat hosting Long Island on Sunday. The Mountain Hawks would pick up their first shutout victory in five years, 46-0 over the Sharks.
The Mountain Hawks winning four matches by fall on Sunday, one of those coming in the 174 lbs bout thanks to Connor Herceg. Couple matches later, Jake Jacobsen wasted no time in getting a pin at the 1:07 mark.
Lehigh's last shutout win came against Bloomsburg in February of 2016. The win closed out a 2-0 weekend for the Mountain Hawks.
Next weekend a busy one for the Mountain Hawks with three duals over two days. Saturday, Army and 14th ranked North Carolina come to Grace Hall and a dual against Rider scheduled for Sunday.