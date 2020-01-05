Lehigh 55, Loyola 53
Lehigh defeated Loyola in a close Patriot League contest in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. Cameryn Benz hit the game-winning shot for the Mountain Hawks with 1.5 seconds left in the contest to earn the two-point victory at Reitz Arena.
Lehigh improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in league play after the victory.
Camryn Buhr led Lehigh with 15 points. Emma Grothaus and Benz both finished with 10 points.
Bucknell 50, Lafayette 36
Bucknell took down Lafayette 50-36 on Sunday afternoon in Lewisburg. The Leopards dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-1 in Patriot League play after the setback.
Three Leopards finished with season-high totals. Tasha Vipond led Lafayette with nine points, which was a season-high mark. Also, Drew Freeland finished with a season-high total of six rebounds and Nicole Johnson ended with two steals, which is a season-high mark as well.
The Leopards fell behind 15-5 after the first quarter of play and struggled against Bucknell's defense throughout the contest.