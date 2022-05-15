LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh baseball season came to an end on Sunday in the Patriot League semifinals with a 7-4 loss to Bucknell at DePew Field.
The Mountain Hawks (26-24) jumped out to a 3-0 lead following Andrew Nole's two-run home run in the 4th inning. The Bison answered back in a big way as Brendan Lowery clubbed a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning.
Bucknell advances to face top seed Army West Point in a best-of-three Patriot League championship series beginning on Tuesday at Johnson Stadium.