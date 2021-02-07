BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks ended the weekend going 1-2 on the mat, falling in the final bout of their dual Sunday to give Rider the 17-15 win.
Lehigh jumped out to an early 6-0 lead thanks to Jaret Lanes third fall of the season at 125 lbs., the Mountain Hawks won four bouts on the afternoon.
The Mountain Hawks had a 15-14 advantage coming into the final bout between the only two nationally ranked wrestlers, fifth ranked Jordan Wood and 14th ranked Ethan Laird. Laird won by decision to win the match and the dual for the Broncos.
Lehigh will close out the regular season against Bucknell next Sunday.