BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh's 2021 season got off to a rough start, but ended on a much higher note having won three in-a-row.
The Mountain Hawks are anxious to hit the field in 2022 following their strong finish last season. A solid offseason of work has also added to the eagerness for the new season to start.
A younger Mountain Hawks group from 2021 now has experience, and more chemistry with one another.
Head coach Tom Gilmore is looking forward to the campaign ahead, with the work that has been put in this offseason and camp. Gilmore sees the tide turning for his Mountain Hawks heading into 2022.
Lehigh opens up play with a tall task in Villanova, but the Mountain Hawks are focused and ready.