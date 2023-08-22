BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh football ushers in a new era this season, Kevin Cahill takes over a program looking to rise back to the top in the Patriot League. The Mountain Hawks picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll.
Just a 2-9 record in 2022, the Mountain Hawks have a new attitude about them in the preseason.
Senior defensive end, Trevor Harris taking to coach Cahill's style.
“The biggest thing Coach Cahill preaches is our four core values which is passion, brotherhood, accountability and gritty. So, those are like our four pillars we’ve kind of based our whole program off of...So, building those bonds with the team."
Over the past few seasons the Mountain Hawks are struggled to produce offensively. In 2022, they averaged just 17 points offensively, and all of 321 total yards.
Cahill brings a new system to Lehigh, a system that is still being worked as the regular season nears.
That work already starting to show signs on the practice field. Jack DiPietro, a senior running back speaking to his side of the ball starting to gel.
“Guys have been really good diving into the playbook and getting out there and meeting with each other and going on the field all of the summer after the spring. Learning the new offense."
The Mountain Hawks remain in the midst of a quarterback competition to go along with the learning curve. Senior Dante Perri is trying to retain his spot over sophomore Brayten Silbor.
Cahill making it known that this may not be decided before the season begins, it's something that could go week to week, "It’s the first game. a chance to play against a different color jersey and whoever is behind center that game or whoever is that game or the next game or all the games, we’ll put the best guy out there for us a chance to win the game.”
Lehigh is hopeful to turn things around and get back on track as a program.