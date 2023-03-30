BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Football season is still months away, but preparation for the 2023 campaign has already begun in Bethlehem. Lehigh beginning a new era with Kevin Cahill taking over as the head coach.
The Mountain Hawks have had a few down seasons in recent years, this Spring a chance to hit the reset button with a fresh start.
Quarterback Dante Perri returns under center, and will now be learning his second offensive scheme during his time in the brown and white. The learning curve, nothing to shake the quarterbacks confidence or excitement for what's to come this Fall.
Defense still a tone setter for the Mountain Hawks even with the coaching change. Linemen Dean Colton putting an emphasis on his side of the ball being a physical unit, stopping the run and altering the opposing offenses gameplan.
With all the changes in leadership, there is an overall sense of excitement among players and coaches alike.
Cahill, happy with what he has seen out of his squad in the early going this Spring, and had been received by the players with open arms.
The Lehigh Spring game will take place on April 23rd.