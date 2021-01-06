The Lehigh mens basketball team will face a new opponent this weekend due to COVID-19 related issues within the American University program. Across the valley, Lafayette's Justin Jaworski earned Player of The Week honors.
The Mountain Hawks will still be travelling South this weekend, but to the Naval academy instead, playing a home-and-home series against the Midshipmen. Saturday's game will be played at Stabler arena before packing up and heading to Annapolis for Sunday's game.
After a sensational opening weekend, Jaworski rightfully earned Patriot Player of the Week. During their two games against rival Lehigh, Jaworski averaged 32.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and two steals.
This is the second time in his Leopards career that Jaworski has earned this honor.