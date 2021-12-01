Lehigh and Lafayette women's hoops in action on Wednesday night. The Mountain Hawks dropping a close one to Villanova, while the Leopards win a close one against Marist.
Lehigh squaring off with yet another power five opponent, their third this season. Unfortunately for the Mountain Hawks they have dropped all three.
Emma Grothaus led the way offensively with 16 points in the effort, 14 of those coming in the first half. The Mountain Hawks led at halftime and heading into the fourth before the Wildcats came back for the win.
The Leopards hosting Marist, and shooting well throughout the night. They would need a solid shooting night in their narrow, 53-50 win.
Leading the way for the Leopards in the win was Jess Booth with 18 points. Makaila Wilson would join her in double figures with 12 points in the win.