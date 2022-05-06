BOSTON, Ma. - Lehigh completes the comeback but gives up the game winner in overtime in the Patriot League semifinals, closing their season out with a 13-12 loss to Boston University.
The Mountain Hawks season was on life support entering the fourth quarter, when they rallied to score the only four goals and tie the game up at 12.
Justin Tieran led the way offensively for the Mountain Hawks with four goals, his biggest was the fourth goal that tied the game up at 12. Two other Mountain Hawks finished with three goals apiece, Tommy Schelling and Cole Krist.
Lehigh finished the season 8-7 overall, 5-3 in League play.