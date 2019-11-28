NASSAU, Bahamas - Ball State topped Lehigh 54-52 with a last-second shot in the opening game of the first-ever Bahamas Hoopfest Basketball Classic at the Baha Mar Resort. The setback is the first of the 2019-20 season for the Mountain Hawks, who are now 5-1.
Lehigh battled back from a 22-17 halftime deficit as the Mountain Hawks outscored Ball State in both the third and fourth quarters. However, out of a timeout Anna Clephane made a layup with less then one second left top secure the win for Ball State.
Cameryn Benz led Lehigh with a game-high 20 points. She also had 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Clair Steele was the other Mountain Hawk to finish in double figures as she recorded 10 points.
Lehigh shot 29 percent from the floor.
The Mountain Hawks play once more in the Bahamas when they face Fordham on Nov. 30. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.