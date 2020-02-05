BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A night filled with college hoops in Bethlehem, on the South side the Lehigh men fell to league leading Colgate. Meanwhile on the North side the Moravian women's took down Drew in the final seconds. 
 
The Mountain Hawks hung with Colgate for the first half before the Raiders pulled away in the second for the 81-51 victory. Marques Wilson scored 12 and Jeameril Wilson added 10 to lead the Mountain Hawks in scoring. 
 
At Moravian, the Lady Greyhounds needed a last second bucket and stout defense to pick up the 60-58 win. Kayla Yoegel tied for a game high with 20 points in the win. 