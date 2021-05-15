CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - No. 9 Rutgers defeated no. Lehigh 12-5 in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Tournament on Saturday afternoon at the University of Virginia. The loss ends the 2021 season for the Mountain Hawks with a 10-2 record.
Rutgers outscored Lehigh 3-0 in the second quarter, which broke a 2-2 tie after the first period of play. The Scarlet Knights pulled away in the second half with a 7-3 advantage in scoring over the final two quarters of play.
Justin Tiernan scored twice for Lehigh to lead the way. Cole Kirst, Scott Cole, and Ryan Niggeman each scored once for the Mountain Hawks.
Junior faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger went 15-19 in faceoffs on Saturday for Lehigh. He finished the season with a 79.5% faceoff percentage, which set a new NCAA Division I record.