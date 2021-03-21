SAN ANTONIO - West Virginia pulled away in the second half to post a 77-53 win over Lehigh in a NCAA Divison I Women's Basketball Tournament game on Sunday night at Bill Greehey Arena. The loss ended the Mountain Hawks' season.
Lehigh, who captured the Patriot League title earlier this month, finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-6 record overall and a 7-5 mark in league play.
Three different Mountain Hawks finished in double figures for scoring, led by Emma Grothaus who scored 14 points. Frannie Hottinger recorded 12 points while Megan Walker posted 11.
Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 26 points for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers were 8-15 on three-point attempts in the game while the Mountain Hawks were 10-30. West Virginia shot 55% from the floor as well.
Lehigh trailed by 10 points at hafltime, but West Virginia outscored Lehigh by 16 in the third quarter as the fourth seed went on to earn the win.