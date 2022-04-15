BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Spring football hitting the turf outside of Goodman Stadium, Lehigh feeling encouraged and recharged following a promising end to their 2021 season.
The Mountain Hawks are a young group, and due to COVID-19, not many have gone through a Spring like this together.
This is a group that is ready to put the "young" title behind them and prove that they belong with the rest of the teams in the Patriot League. Each position group has experience now, but head coach Tom Gilmore would like to see a few get some more work heading into 2022.
Dante Perri was able to assert himself as the starting quarterback by seasons end, a position that saw four total players have their shot throughout the season.
The Mountain Hawks wrap up their Spring sessions with the annual Brown and White game next Saturday.