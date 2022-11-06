BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh, the 2022 Patriot League field hockey champion, will open the NCAA Tournament against Delaware on Wednesday in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Blue Hens were the CAA Field Hockey champions for a fourth consecutive season.
It is the first appearance in the NCAA field for the Mountain Hawks, who defeated Boston University in overtime to earn the automatic bid. Delaware won the National Championship and the winner of the game will face the overall top seed North Carolina in the second round.
The tournament will conclude Nov. 18-20 at the University of Connecticut's Sherman Complex in Storrs, Conn.