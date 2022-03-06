ITHACA, N.Y. - Lehigh crowned one champion and had a trio of third place finishers in the 118th EIWA Championships at Cornell University.
Jordan Wood captured his fifth EIWA title at 285 to lead the Mountain Hawks to a fourth place finish in the team race. Max Brignola (149), Josh Humphreys (157) and AJ Burkhart all won in the consolation finals to finish third. Connor McGonagle (4th at 141), Jake Logan (5th at 174), Sheldon Seymour (6th at 125) and JT Davis (6th at 197) also placed for Lehigh.
Host Cornell finished first in the team standings with 153 points followed by Penn 143, Princeton 120.5, Lehigh 111 and Columbia 84.5. Wood is the first ever EIWA five-timer and was recognized with the Fletcher Award, which is given to the senior wrestler who scores the most team points in the EIWA tournament during his career.
The Mountain Hawks will send at least six wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament which begins on March 17 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.