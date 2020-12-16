BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Patriot League has yet to tip-off for the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the season does start for these schools, things will be a little different.
In the Patriot League, there will be no games out of conference meaning that the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will take on rival Lafayette four times. Not only is the schedule one of the changes the team will face, empty arenas is another.
Senior Maques Wilson talked about how his teammates have stayed dedicated to the game while away from each other. Everyone doing their part to come into the season focused and ready.
Head coach Brett Reed touched upon the joy that is there with his squad, mentioning what it means to have something back in their life that was in a sense taken away for some time.