BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh football wrapping up its first spring practice under coach Kevin Cahill and a mostly new staff. Cahill was hired in December after serving as an Associate Head Coach at Yale.
Some highlights on both sides of the ball in the annual Brown and White game as sophomore quarterback Brayten Silbor finds Eric Johnson for a 60-yard touchdown pass. The defense responds with a couple of well-defended plays by Andrew Worthy and Michael Jordan.
"The kids have done nothing but work and they’ve come in there and they’re hungry to have change and the change is there, it’s just a matter of making the next step," Cahill said. "Teaching them how not to lose and how to win and that’s not as easy as everybody thinks it is. It’s a slow process."
The Mountain Hawks are scheduled to open the 2023 season at home against Villanova on September 2.