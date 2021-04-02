BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a flurry of schedule changes, the Lehigh football team is set to return to the field. The Mountain Hawks are set to host Bucknell at Goodman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The game is set to be the second of the 2021 spring season for Lehigh, who last played three weeks ago. Lehigh's lone game earlier this year was a 20-3 loss to Holy Cross.
Bucknell also has just one game in the books in 2021. The Bison opened their campaign last week with a 38-13 victory over Lafayette.
Lehigh head coach Tom Gilmore was impressed with Bucknell's performance last week, including the team's energy.
Kick-off for the contest is set for noon.