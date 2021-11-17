BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the big one, 'The Rivalry', and Lehigh is coming into this seasons showdown on a bit of a hot streak. The Mountain Hawks winners of their last two games before number 157 gets underway.
Lehigh took down Georgetown last weekend, playing well on both sides of the ball. The offense put up 23 points, while the defense allowed just one touchdown.
Senior offensive linemen, Justin Gurth commented on the Mountain Hawks confidence as a team continuing to grow from the Fordham game to this point.
With younger players getting their legs under them, and a locker room gaining confidence, the Mountain Hawks are ready to end Lafayettes two game streak.
Head coach Tom Gilmore knows the veteran Leopards will provide quite the test for his young Mountain Hawks squad. Limiting the mistakes and defense, will be key to their success.
Lehigh and Lafayette kick off the 157th edition of 'The Rivalry' at Goodman Stadium on Saturday.