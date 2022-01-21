BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh wrestling team, currently ranked 15th in the nation heads to Stillwater this weekend for a showdown with fourth ranked Oklahoma State.
The Mountain Hawks hit the road after winning four straight duals at home, one of those coming against Cornell, who was ranked eighth at the time.
This is a test the Mountain Hawks are looking forward to, especially coming off a successful two weekends at home. Even more positives ahead of the showdown, nine Mountain Hawks were named in the top-25 coaches poll.
The dual is set to begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday, the Mountain Hawks hopeful to improve to 2-3 against top-10 competition this season.