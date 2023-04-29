BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh ending the regular season at home on a rainy Friday night. The Mountain Hawks not letting the poor conditions phase them, knocking off Loyola, 15-9.
The Mountain Hawks getting a huge night from attackman, Scott Cole who finished with seven goals.
Leading by two as the first half winds down, the Mountain Hawks would get a Justin Tiernan goal to push their lead to three, 7-4 at halftime. The second half would be controlled by the Mountain Hawks as well.
Lehigh finishes the regular season at 9-4, playing host to Lafayette in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament on Tuesday night.