BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh hosting Saint Peters in early season, non-conference baseball action. The Mountain Hawks suffering defeat while the Peacocks capture their first win, 4-3.
The Mountain Hawks would jump out to a, 3-0 lead through three innings. Justin Butler, a Quakertown product, scored the games first run on a solo home run. They would tack on two more in the inning off bases loaded walks.
The Peacocks would respond immediately with two runs in the top of the fourth. Two innings later, they would tie things up on a wild pitch before taking the lead for good.
Lehigh falls to 9-8 on the season.