EASTON, Pa. - Lehigh closed the contest on an 11-2 scoring run to earn an 81-75 win over Lafayette on Saturday afternoon in the 2020-21 season opener for both teams.
Mary Clougherty led all scorers with 23 points for the Mountain Hawks. Emma Grothaus and Clair Steele both finished with 15 points. Frannie Hottinger recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.
Lafayette was piloted by Drew Freeland's 17 points.
The Leopards committed 27 turnovers in the contest.
The two teams are set to face off on Sunday to complete their home-and-home series this weekend.