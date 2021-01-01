BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Patriot League basketball and wrestling seasons begin this weekend and for the Lehigh wrestling team it will stay home to start the 2020-21 season.
The Mountain Hawks are set to host Hofstra in their first competition of the new campaign. The meeting will now be a dual, but will featured 16 bouts that will count towards each wrestler's individual season record. No team scores will be kept.
Lehigh returns half of its team from its 2019-20 season, when it won the EIWA title.
Tomorrow's match-up is welcomed by all grapplers, but will have a different atmosphere with no fans at Grace Hall.