Lehigh halts 3-game losing skid, tops Merrimack 10-3

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 07:27 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Addison Shoup's 36-yard touchdown scramble to open the fourth quarter staked Lehigh to a 10-3 win over Merrimack on Saturday, breaking a 3-game losing streak.

The Mountain Hawks (1-3) survived four turnovers, all interceptions, gained just 75 yards on the ground and were outgained 303-280 in total offense.

Merrimack (2-3), a Division II school transitioning to D-I and membership in the Northeast Conference, took a 3-0 lead into halftime only to be held to four punts in the third quarter while Lehigh fought back. The Mountain Hawks tied the game 3-3 on Austin Henning's 40-yard field goal, salvaging a drive that went seven yards in reverse after Shoup was sacked.

The came Shoup's game-winning scramble. He escaped a collapsing pocket and sprinted toward the left sideline, picked up a key block from Alex Snyder at the 20 and ran untouched to the end zone.

Merrimack had one final chance, driving to a first down at the Lehigh 22, but turned the ball over on downs with less than a minute to play.

