BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh's win streak hits three games with a 85-81 win over Colgate. The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 in Patriot League play in the early going.
Four Mountain Hawks scorers finished in double figures in the winning effort. Keith Higgins Jr. leading all scorers with 23, Jeameril Wilson not too far behind with 20 of his own. The other two Mountain Hawks in double figures were Nic Lynch and Reed Fenton, Lynch with 11 and Fenton with 12.
Lehigh held a six point advantage at the half, only being outscored by two points in the second half to hang on for the win.
It was a good shooting night for the Mountain Hawks, finishing with 50 percent shooting from the field, and 38 percent from three-point range. They cashed in on nine out of their 11 free throw attempts.
Lehigh travels to Army for their next game on Friday night.