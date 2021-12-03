BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh wrestling took to the mat last weekend for the first time in front of their home crowd in almost two years. The Mountain Hawks knocked off the 15th ranked Pitt Panthers, 26-9.
This weekend, Lehigh hits the road for two tests. First, they head to Lock Haven on Saturday and turn around on Sunday for a battle with the second ranked team in the country, Penn State.
After winning seven bouts last weekend, and two against top-five wrestlers in their class, the Mountain Hawks are riding that momentum.
Fifth year senior, Jordan Wood commented on last weekend's performance and the confidence it has built within this younger squad ahead of a busy weekend.
