BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is still in search of their first win of 2021, the Mountain Hawks recently falling to one of the top offensive teams in the Patriot League.
The emphasis down the stretch and week after week is finishing out games. Junior wide receiver Jalen Burbage mentioned finishing strong, and how long they were in last weeks game for.
On the flip side of the ball, the defense is looking to create more chances to get the ball back to their offense.
A road game to Bucknell could be a turning point for the Mountain Hawks, as the Bison only average 10 points per game.
For head coach, Tom Gilmore, he wants to continue to see improvement and the mistakes work themselves out from the play of the field.