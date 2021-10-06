BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is still seeking their first win as the Ivy League portion of the schedule wraps up this weekend.
The Mountain Hawks while searching for their first win, are still seeking their first touchdown of the season. Recently, Lehigh fell at home to Yale,34-0.
A showdown against Penn is next for the Mountain Hawks, and a touchdown is certainly not out of the cards. The Quakers having fallen in their last two games, giving up more than 50 points combined.
Tom Gilmore's crew feels confident heading into this matchup, they feel this will be a good game for them to find a groove and move the ball.