BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh's first half of the season has not gone how the Mountain Hawks would've hoped. Recently dropping their sixth straight to Penn two weeks ago.
Head coach Tom Gilmore, and reiterated by sophomore Spencer Roof, spoke to the pride of this Mountain Hawks team. Gilmore stating that there is no quit from the coaching staff down to the players.
Things don't get easier coming off their bye week, a road trip to Fordham. The Rams currently sit atop the Patriot League in scoring offense.
With the challenge in front of them on the road, the Mountain Hawks are up for it. Senior, Alex Snyder commenting that he and his teammates are looking forward to what they can do against the Rams.