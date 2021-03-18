BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh and Holy Cross announced the scheduling of another football game between the two schools this weekend, but then several hours later were forced to cancel the contest. The newly-scheduled game was subsequently canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within Lehigh's football program.
The Mountain Hawks and the Crusaders both had their originally scheduled games for this weekend called off after their opponents announced positive COVID-19 cases within their programs. Lehigh and Holy Cross then planned to face off this weekend, just one week after the two teams battled last weekend to open the Patriot League spring football season.
The game, which was set to be played in Worcester, Massachusetts, would have been the first time Lehigh played an opponent twice in the same season since 1944.
The Mountain Hawks will now not be in action this weekend. The team is slated to return to game action on March 27 when it hosts Bucknell at Goodman Stadium. Kick-off is set for noon.