BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been a gauntlet to run for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks throughout the first half of the season, and that same theme will continue this week. Fordham is one of the to teams in the country, and they come to Goodman Stadium on Saturday.
The Mountain Hawks just faced another potent offensive attack in their loss last Saturday to Monmouth, giving up nearly 500 yards of offense.
The Rams, presenting the same sort of problems, featuring a senior quarterback, Tim DeMorat who has thrown for 2,153 yards and 26 touchdowns so far. The positive side to all this, the Rams have typically been in shootouts.
Lehigh's offense will get a chance to truly find their stride on Saturday against a Ram's defense that is allowing 44 points per game.
For Tom Gilmore and his squad, he knows that trying to slowdown the offensive attack while capitalizing on the porous Rams defense will be key.