BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Lady Mountain Hawks are off to a 4-0 start on the court, with a weekend showdown against undefeated Bucknell looming.
Lehigh's most recent win coming in record setting fashion over American on Monday night. The Lady Mountain Hawks hit 16 three-pointers, a program record and mark not hit in the league since Navy in 2017.
Mary Clougherty, the team's leader in three-pointers made this season talked about how they're in a good groove right now. She knows with a shortened season the importance of each game, and how they need to continue to take advantage of them all.
The Lady Mountain Hawks host Bucknell on Saturday 2:00 PM.