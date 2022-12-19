BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh athletic department introduced Kevin Cahill as the 30th head football coach in program history at a news conference this afternoon at the Cundey Varsity House.
Cahill joins the Mountain Hawks after 10 years at Yale University, including serving the last five as Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coodinator. The Bulldogs won three Ivy League championships during his tenure and perennially have perennially been one of the top offensive units in FCS football.
""Lehigh's always been a really interesting program, a lot of success, they just need to continue the success. We need to build it back up to have continued success," Caill said. "So, that's what drew me here is the alumni, is the people, is the tradition. And it's a special place, and I've really learned why throughout this interview process, and I've really enjoyed it and I'm looking forward to many days ahead."
The Mountain Hawks open the 2023 season on September 2 when they host Villanova.