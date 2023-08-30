BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh officially enters the Kevin Cahill era on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Stadium. The Mountain Hawks welcoming Villanova to town looking to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
While it's been tough sledding in recent contests against the Wildcats, Cahill's squad is eager to get the new season underway against them.
"The players, the coaches, the whole staff, everybody's looking forward to getting there on Saturday and just seeing what we're made of. We know we've got a lot of growth to put forward and it'll happen, but we've got to see where we stand right now."
Some of that excitement for Cahill's squad comes from the aspect of lining up against someone in a different colored jersey. Geoffrey Jamiel, a sophomore wide receiver emphasizing that point of facing someone other than his teammates, "We've been kind of been competing offense versus defense every single day. It's going to be really exciting to go out and play and hit a team in a different color jersey. We've been waiting all year for that."
The Wildcats put up 45 points a season ago, and the leader of their offense returns in 2023. Connor Watkins would finish the season with over 2000 yards passing and 16 touchdowns, nine more on the ground.
For the Mountain Hawks to beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2006, they'll need to slow down the Wildcats offense. Senior defensive end, Trevor Harris knows that stopping the run game will be key.
"I think the biggest thing is to stop the run game for us. Once we stop that run game, it'll allow us to give the secondary some help. And definitely another thing would be getting after the quarterback. Not giving him the time in the pocket to make the throws he wants to throw."
Saturday is going to be a chance for the Mountain Hawks to see where they stack up out of the gates, and what needs to be a focus moving forward.