Lehigh is set to begin the Tom Gilmore era

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 07:15 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Tom Gilmore era of Lehigh football kicks off this Saturday at Goodman Stadium when the Mountain Hawks play host to St. Francis to begin their 2019 season. 

Lehigh is coming off of a 3-8 season in 2018 and is ready to put that all behind them. Tyler Monaco has won the quarterback battle in camp and will lineup under center on Saturday. 

Gilmore is confident in his squad to be able to do all the necessary things on Saturday to come out with a season opening win. 

 

