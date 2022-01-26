Patriot League action taking place across the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Lehigh moves into a four-way tie in the Patriot League, while Lafayette's brief win streak was snapped.
In Bethlehem, the Mountain Hawks pulled away in the second half for the win over Army, 84-71.
Five Mountain Hawks finished with double figures in the win, Tyler Whitney-Sydney led the way with 19 points. The win pushes Lehigh's record to 8-13, 6-3 in league play.
Over in Easton, the Leopards fell to the team right about them in the Patriot League standings, Boston University, 81-62.
Offensively, Kyle Jenkins paced the pards with 15 points in the effort, Neal Quinn and Leo O'Boyle close behind with 13 and 12 respectively. Lafayette falls to 5-12, 2-4 in league play.