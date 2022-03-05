The Lehigh men's lacrosse team snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Navy 11-7 on Saturday in the Patriot League opener at the Ulrich Sports Complex.
The Mountain Hawks fell behind 3-0 and 5-2 before scoring eight of the next nine goals to grab a 10-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Aiden Decker, Cole Kirst and Quinn Armstrong all had a pair of goals during the uprising.
Lehigh evens their overall record at 2-2 and will host Holy Cross next weekend.
At Fisher Stadium, Lafayette gave preseason-favorite Loyola Maryland a tussle before losing 14-12 in their Patriot League opener.
The Greyhounds led 13-8 in the fourth before the Leopards rallied to make it a close affair. Sophomore John Mathes led the Lafayette attach with four goals.
Leopards are 2-3 on the season and host Army West Point next Saturday.