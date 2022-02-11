BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh mens lacrosse team had an impressive 2021 season, looking to keep building on that in 2022.
The Mountain Hawks had an early exit from the NCAA tournament after winning the Patriot League title. Lehigh just outside the top-10 in the preseason poll entering this season.
Tommy Schelling is back to start this season for the Mountain Hawks, a big piece missing in the NCAA tournament opener. But there are other missing pieces for 2022. Head coach, Kevin Cassese confident in the depth of his team this season.
Another big name returning for the Mountain Hawks, Mike Sisselberger, who set the all-time NCAA faceoff win percentage record a season ago. Sisselberger jumping onto the scene as a household name, hoping to be a role model for success to the rest of his team.
Lehigh opens up their 2022 season against NJIT on Saturday.