BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's lacrosse saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a 14-11 loss to fifth-ranked Georgetown at the Ulrich Sports Complex.
After falling behind 10-5, Lehigh responded with four straight goals to pull within one heading in to the fourth quarter. The Hoyas outscored the hosts 4-2 over the final 15 mintes to improve to 6-2 on the season. Christian Mule' scored four goals and Matt Marker added three for the Mountain Hawks (4-3).
Despite the setback, Lehigh is undefeated in the Patriot League - just 1/2 game behind Boston University in the standings. The Mountain Hawks travel to Binghamton for another non-league contest on Tuesday.