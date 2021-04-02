BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Averaging almost 17 goals a game, Lehigh men's lacrosse has been on fire this season. The team is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2014.
"Definitely happy with the production we had so far but certainly not content. We have a lot of room for growth. We haven't played our best lacrosse yet," Lehigh head coach Kevin Cassese said.
There are only two top-10 matchups in college lacrosse tomorrow and one of them will be in Bethlehem. Lehigh is set to host Army in a battle of nationally-ranked teams.
"We're just playing what you would expect out of the Army. They are big they are tough they are physical just absolutely dynamic athletes," Cassese said.
Brendan Nichtern is one of those athletes. He has an astounding 31 points so far this season. Lehigh goalkeeper James Spence will be seeing a lot of him, and Cassese likes that just fine. Spence has been the backbone of Lehigh the past four seasons, according to the head coach.
"Essentially he's started every game since he's been on campus and you're seeing that play out in real time. Everything's slowing down for them. he's able to help direct his teammates where to go. he's doing a great job as a ballstopper and as an overall leader for our defense," Cassese concluded.