BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's lacrosse scored the first four goals and eight of the first ten in a 17-7 Patriot League win over Holy Cross at the Ulrich Sports Complex.
Christian Mule' scored six goals for the Mountain Hawks and Tommy Schelling recorded six assists as the Mountain Hawks improved to 2-0 in league play.
The win sets up a showdown with 12th-ranked Army West Point. Both teams are undefeated in the Patriot League and each received a pair of first-place votes in the Patriot League pre-season poll.