Lehigh and Lafayette announced their 2021 spring football season schedules on Friday as the Patriot League released all of their season schedules for their spring sports as well as their fall and winter sports that were pushed to spring.
Each team is set to play four league games starting in March and ending in April. The 156th meeting between the two programs is scheduled for April 3 at Lafayette's Fisher Stadium.
The Patriot League football championship game is set for April 17.
The Mountains Hawks are set to host Holy Cross and Bucknell with road games at Colgate and the aforementioned showdown against Lafayette.
The Leopards are set to host Colgate to start the season and then Lehigh to conclude the regular season campaign. The team will visit Fordham and Bucknell this spring.