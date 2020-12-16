Lehigh and Lafayette football adding to their rosters during the early signing period on Wednesday.
The Mountain Hawks had 11 signees during the period, while the Leopards added 15 new faces to the roster for 2021. To list of signees for each school can be seen below..
Lehigh Signees
Andrew Canelas – OL | Durham, N.C.
Christian Curatolo – OL | Collegeville, Pa.
Dajuan Fields – WR/DB | Buford, Ga.
Scott Fulton – TE | Ottawa, Ont.
Blake Hartman – RB | Inwood, W. Va.
Logan Jones – DB | Charlotte, N.C.
Connor Lavelle – DB | Pittsburgh, Pa.
Matt Rauscher – QB | New Tripoli, Pa.
Landon Robinson – LB | Fairlawn, Ohio
Xavier Stephens – DE | Daleville, Va.
Andrew Worthy – DB | Marietta, Ga.
Lafayette Signees
Isaiah Ambroise - DB | Birmingham, Ala.
Chris Carasia - WR | Ocean Township, N.J.
Ah-Shaun Davis - QB | Willingboro, N.J.
Gabe DuBois - DB | Cincinnati , Ohio
Austin Eldred - DB | Marietta, Ga.
Mark Gorbatenko - OL | South Barrington, Ill.
Ryder Langsdale - DL | Ridgewood, N.J.
Tim O'Hearn - LB | Coppell, Texas
John Olmstead - OL | North Brunswick, N.J.
Phillip Peiffer - DL | Frankfort, Ky.
Tyler Roberts - TE | Morgan Cliff, Calif.
Gus Salopek - OL | Richmond Heights, Ohio
Matthew Sherer - OL | Tampa, Fla.
Reggie Thomas - LB | Campbellsville, Ky.
Sydney Weibel - OL | Darien, Conn.