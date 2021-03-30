EASTON, Pa. - The 156th meeting between the Lehigh and Lafayette football teams scheduled for this Saturday was postponed on Tuesday, school officials announced. The game was called off due to a positive COVID-19 test within Lafayette's program.
The two schools will attempt to reschedule the game, according to a news release, following discussions between officials from both schools as well as the Patriot League.
In the event the contest is rescheduled, tickets that have already been distributed will be honored.